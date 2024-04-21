NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) vs. Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD) Head to Head Contrast

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Free Report) and Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and Ainos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals N/A -59.42% -45.40% Ainos -11,205.49% -47.96% -40.37%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and Ainos’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$12.47 million N/A N/A Ainos $122,112.00 51.82 -$13.77 million ($2.55) -0.40

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ainos.

1.4% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Ainos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and Ainos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Ainos 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.25, indicating that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ainos has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ainos beats NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focuses on developing and commercializing novel pharmaceuticals to treat cardiometabolic diseases. It develops DA-1241, a novel G-Protein-Coupled Receptor 119 agonist with development optionality as a standalone and/or combination therapy for both NASH and T2D; and DA-1726, a novel oxyntomodulin analogue functioning as a GLP1R/GCGR dual agonist for the treatment of NASH and obesity. The company also develops ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation for the treatment of patients with moderate COVID-19; NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of tau protein; and Gemcabene for various indications, including COVID-19 in combination with ANA001. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Ainos

(Get Free Report)

Ainos, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan. It also provides women's health, pneumonia, Ainos Pen, AI Nose, and other products. Ainos, Inc. was formerly known as Amarillo Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Ainos, Inc. in May 2021. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.