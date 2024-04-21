Neurocrine Biosciences’ (NBIX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $147.00 price target on the stock.

NBIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $139.67.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NBIX

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $132.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.15 and a 200-day moving average of $127.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $89.04 and a twelve month high of $148.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $28,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 19,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $2,642,928.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,154.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 196,994 shares of company stock worth $27,205,009. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.