Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mantle Ridge LP grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,910 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,045,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 69.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,377,000 after acquiring an additional 747,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 139.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,260,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,202,000 after acquiring an additional 734,229 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.03. 1,957,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,800,062. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $161.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.07 and its 200 day moving average is $128.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.05.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

