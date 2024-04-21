Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $786,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.68.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $3.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.68. 10,497,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,262,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The company has a market cap of $145.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.