Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 3,908 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. cut its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,908 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 59,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.59.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at $655,093.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,607,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,542. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $74.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.22 and its 200 day moving average is $61.34.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

