Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Trims Holdings in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,075 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,378 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. owned about 0.23% of Civista Bancshares worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CIVB. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 400,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,214,000 after acquiring an additional 22,564 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CIVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on Civista Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Civista Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Civista Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Civista Bancshares Stock Up 5.0 %

CIVB stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,068. The company has a market cap of $235.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.78. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $19.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average is $15.93.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $38.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.40 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 19.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.

Insider Activity at Civista Bancshares

In other news, SVP Michael D. Mulford purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Civista Bancshares Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

