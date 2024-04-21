Nikulski Financial Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Ledge Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ DVY traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.70. 565,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,696. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.38. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $123.43.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.9976 dividend. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.