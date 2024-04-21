Nikulski Financial Inc. Decreases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nikulski Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,625 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,436,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,044,029. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.69. The company has a market capitalization of $206.56 billion, a PE ratio of 69.51, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. Walt Disney’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays raised Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.54.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

