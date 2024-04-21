Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Nikulski Financial Inc. decreased its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $89,003,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,128,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 134.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,249,000 after acquiring an additional 107,770 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,062,000. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 48.5% in the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 250,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,713,000 after acquiring an additional 81,729 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.30. The company had a trading volume of 70,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,343. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.90. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $68.31 and a 1-year high of $95.88.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

