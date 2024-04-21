Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $1.12 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLG. CWM LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,921,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,389 shares during the last quarter. Standpoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Standpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 978,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,715,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17,093.3% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000.

SPLG stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.24. The company had a trading volume of 10,457,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,929,741. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.48 and a 12 month high of $61.69. The stock has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

