Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $2.99 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.1% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Grey Street Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $76.65. 3,413,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,671,898. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.95. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $80.82. The company has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.79.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

