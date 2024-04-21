Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $940,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Nikulski Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,981,000. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 257,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 17,868 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VTIP traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $47.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,201. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.53.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0267 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.