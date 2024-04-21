Nikulski Financial Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 18.5% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 720,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,209,000 after buying an additional 19,931 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 299,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,314,000 after buying an additional 16,101 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,735,240,000 after buying an additional 971,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6,208.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 43,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,841,000 after buying an additional 42,715 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

DLR traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.83. 1,505,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.08 and its 200 day moving average is $136.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $154.18.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

