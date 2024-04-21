Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 1,106 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Nikulski Financial Inc. decreased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $7,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 24,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.05. 189,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,538. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $80.04 and a 52 week high of $104.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.23.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

