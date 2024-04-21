Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 174 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Nikulski Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 2.7% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 76.1% during the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after acquiring an additional 243,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 302.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 16,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ traded down $8.76 on Friday, reaching $414.65. The company had a trading volume of 75,230,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,307,272. The company has a fifty day moving average of $437.60 and a 200-day moving average of $408.25. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $309.89 and a one year high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

