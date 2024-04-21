Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 260 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,277 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 288 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 42.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $3.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $266.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,894,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,599. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $259.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.14. The firm has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.80 and a fifty-two week high of $291.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares in the company, valued at $140,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Melius raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.33.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

