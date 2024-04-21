Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 4,055 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Nikulski Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,055 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 244.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCO traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.04. 1,104,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,400. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average is $20.87. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $21.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

