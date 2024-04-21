Northwest Capital Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 1,014.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,277 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2,874.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,007,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,069 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $120,780,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 316.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,081,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,860 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8,501.0% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 2,153,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,736 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 26,366.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,086,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,903,000 after buying an additional 2,078,957 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.24. 1,533,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,393. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.78. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.45 and a 1 year high of $46.38.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

