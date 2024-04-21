Northwest Capital Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Northwest Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.11. 11,020,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,325,037. The company has a market cap of $91.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.60 and its 200 day moving average is $70.46. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.89.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

