Northwest Capital Management Inc Has $11.71 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Northwest Capital Management Inc lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,181 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 3.9% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $11,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 140,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 293,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,390 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,484,000. Finally, Fonville Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $947,000.

EFV traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.82. 1,966,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.20.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

