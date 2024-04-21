Northwest Capital Management Inc Has $190,000 Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Northwest Capital Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 77.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 103.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.00. 14,695,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,407,366. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.27.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.