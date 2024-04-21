Northwest Capital Management Inc Has $335,000 Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,176 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 112,785.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after buying an additional 10,822,934 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Oracle by 9,299.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,170,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $865,472,000 after buying an additional 8,084,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,599,200,000 after buying an additional 7,883,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Oracle by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after buying an additional 1,794,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,251,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,931,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $93.29 and a 52 week high of $132.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. William Blair upgraded Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.