Northwest Capital Management Inc Lowers Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Northwest Capital Management Inc lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 355.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays upgraded Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.54.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,436,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,044,029. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $206.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.51, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.