Northwest Capital Management Inc Makes New $89,000 Investment in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGUS stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.72. The company had a trading volume of 494,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,105. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.57 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.32.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

