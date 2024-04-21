Northwest Capital Management Inc Purchases 108 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,469,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,386. The firm has a market cap of $367.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $200.20 and a 12 month high of $261.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $253.68 and its 200 day moving average is $236.70.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.