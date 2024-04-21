Northwest Capital Management Inc Reduces Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Northwest Capital Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,670,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,522,000 after purchasing an additional 360,767 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,078.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,593,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,669 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,084,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,811,000 after purchasing an additional 86,635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,958,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,422,000 after purchasing an additional 248,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,875,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,831,000 after acquiring an additional 351,227 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA UCON traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $24.25. 734,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,861. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $24.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.36.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

