Northwest Capital Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Northwest Capital Management Inc lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,748 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

SPLV traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,457,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,355. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.25 and its 200-day moving average is $62.26.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

