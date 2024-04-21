Northwest Capital Management Inc Sells 10,888 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Northwest Capital Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,888 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,867,000 after purchasing an additional 990,496,084 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 81,068,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,463 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,246,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,246,000 after buying an additional 1,017,299 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,551.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,739,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,450,000 after buying an additional 9,372,497 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,941,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,251,000 after buying an additional 309,641 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $24.69. The company had a trading volume of 990,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,553. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.43. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $26.15.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

