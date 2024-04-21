Northwest Capital Management Inc Sells 540 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Northwest Capital Management Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 233.7% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.74. 6,125,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,053,003. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $100.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.60. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2758 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

