Northwest Capital Management Inc Sells 609 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Northwest Capital Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,679,820,000 after acquiring an additional 614,779,852 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,956,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975,462 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,596 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,952 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,834,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.24. 10,457,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,929,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.48 and a 52-week high of $61.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.10 and its 200-day moving average is $56.07.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

