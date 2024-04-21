Northwest Capital Management Inc Takes $122,000 Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TFLO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 732.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,367,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,106,000 after acquiring an additional 25,839,099 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 113.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,736,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 86.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,477,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,283 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,272,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,589 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $188,259,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:TFLO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.60. 1,769,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,008,560. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.58. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $50.76.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

