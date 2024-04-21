Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) is Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 483,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,378 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for 5.0% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $49,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,761,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727,507 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth $718,995,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654,614 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350,862 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.60.

NVO stock opened at $122.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.88. The company has a market capitalization of $550.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $75.56 and a 1-year high of $138.28.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 49.17%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

