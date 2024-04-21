Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.95

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and traded as low as $10.66. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.66, with a volume of 418,548 shares traded.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%.

Insider Transactions at Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

In other news, VP David J. Lamb bought 6,000 shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $66,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 84.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 22,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 114,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 145,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

