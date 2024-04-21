Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.63

Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.63 and traded as low as $8.53. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund shares last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 355,393 shares.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average of $8.29.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

In other news, VP Michael A. Perry acquired 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.67 per share, with a total value of $57,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,222. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 2.7% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 50,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 161,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 12.3% during the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 1,043,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,109,000 after acquiring an additional 114,385 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 9.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 259,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 22,113 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

