Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $22.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Oceaneering International has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $27.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average of $21.79.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $654.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.81 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

