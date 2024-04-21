OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 90,075 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,075 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.17% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $31,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Sinecera Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 35,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $110.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,259,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,908. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.4819 dividend. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

