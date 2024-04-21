OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,036,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,690 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN owned approximately 0.35% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $67,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 510.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,054,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,680. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.40. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.67 and a 1 year high of $74.10.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

