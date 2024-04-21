OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN owned about 0.05% of Equifax worth $15,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 105,549.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,543,825,000 after buying an additional 38,776,933 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,090,947,000 after buying an additional 155,572 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,736,737,000 after buying an additional 3,910,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,784,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,762,000 after buying an additional 331,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,226,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,015,808,000 after buying an additional 535,644 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.35.

Equifax Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Equifax stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.20. 2,083,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,195. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $257.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.58. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.95 and a 12-month high of $275.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.74%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

