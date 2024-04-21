OLD National Bancorp IN Has $11.56 Million Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,214 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN owned approximately 0.16% of Comerica worth $11,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Comerica by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Price Performance

NYSE:CMA traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,364,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,854. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $57.39.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.57 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 13.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Comerica from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Argus downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Comerica from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Comerica from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Comerica from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.02.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,276.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,276.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at $920,840.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

