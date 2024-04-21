OLD National Bancorp IN Has $11.91 Million Stock Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,563 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $11,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 633.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS ITM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.96. 107,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.41 and a 200 day moving average of $45.88.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. This is an increase from VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.