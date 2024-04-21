OLD National Bancorp IN Has $17.24 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $17,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 879.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 44,974 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $57.28. 1,644,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,034,196. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.17 and its 200 day moving average is $58.14. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

