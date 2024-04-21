OLD National Bancorp IN Has $27.53 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 500.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 75,699 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $27,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,519,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,343,593,000 after buying an additional 3,765,550 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29,857.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,493,000 after buying an additional 2,690,769 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $613,391,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $6.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $316.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,831,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $331.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.10. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $239.23 and a one year high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

