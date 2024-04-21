OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 453,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,509 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.2% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $198,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.84 on Friday, reaching $455.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,787,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,531,457. The company has a market cap of $412.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $469.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $438.13. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $370.92 and a twelve month high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

