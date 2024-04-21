OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,756 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $20,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.88. 2,397,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,188. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

