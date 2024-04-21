Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:OPOF opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Old Point Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $74.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.20.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $15.35 million for the quarter.

Old Point Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Point Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 306.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 28,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 32,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

