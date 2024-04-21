Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.43.

OLMA has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on OLMA

Insider Transactions at Olema Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $219,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 826,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,064,324.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $835,400. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 682.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLMA opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average is $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.10.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). Research analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.