Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.43.
OLMA has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 682.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ OLMA opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average is $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.10.
Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). Research analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.
