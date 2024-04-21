ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) and Advanced Health Intelligence (NASDAQ:AHI) Head-To-Head Analysis

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) and Advanced Health Intelligence (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

ON24 has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Health Intelligence has a beta of 3.27, indicating that its stock price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.9% of ON24 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Advanced Health Intelligence shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of ON24 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Advanced Health Intelligence shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ON24 -31.63% -18.49% -12.63% Advanced Health Intelligence N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ON24 and Advanced Health Intelligence, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ON24 0 2 0 0 2.00 Advanced Health Intelligence 0 0 0 0 N/A

ON24 currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.66%. Given ON24’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ON24 is more favorable than Advanced Health Intelligence.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ON24 and Advanced Health Intelligence’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ON24 $163.71 million 1.69 -$51.79 million ($1.15) -5.77 Advanced Health Intelligence $1.88 million 7.00 -$8.64 million N/A N/A

Advanced Health Intelligence has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ON24.

Summary

Advanced Health Intelligence beats ON24 on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ON24

ON24, Inc. provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience. It also offers ON24 Engagement Hub, for always-on multimedia content experience; ON24 Target, for personalized and curated landing page experience; ON24 Intelligence, for analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; ON24 AI-powered ACE, for enabling hyper-personalization at scale across ON24 experiences; ON24 Connect, for ecosystem of third-party application integrations; and ON24 Services and Platform Support, which provides a portfolio of professional services that provide consulting and support for product and platform adoption. In addition, the company offers consulting services, such as experience management, monitoring and production, implementation, and other support services. It sells its products through direct sales. The company serves technology, financial services, healthcare, industrial and manufacturing, professional services, and business-to-business information service companies. The company was formerly known as NewsDirect, Inc. and changed its name to ON24, Inc. in December 1998. ON24, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Advanced Health Intelligence

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. operates as a mobile application and technology development company in Australia and internationally. It offers biometric health assessments, a multi-step process that employs facial scanning, heart rate measurements, body composition analysis, and cardiovascular fitness tests that evaluates an individual's health. The company also provides FaceScan, process that estimates on heart rate, respiration rate, blood pressure, and other through facial scans; BodyScan, a smart body composition and dimensioning technology that enables user to check and assess body dimensions using a smartphone; and DermaScan, a dermatological scanner. It serves mobile health and telehealth, life and health insurance, wellness, and government sectors. The company was formerly known as Advanced Human Imaging Limited and changed its name to Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. in December 2022. Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in South Perth, Australia.

