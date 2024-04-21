One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on One Liberty Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.
One Liberty Properties Stock Performance
One Liberty Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.44%.
Institutional Trading of One Liberty Properties
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the first quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the third quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 235.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 36.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
One Liberty Properties Company Profile
One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.
Further Reading
