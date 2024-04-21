ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. ONEOK makes up 2.4% of WP Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 5.0% in the third quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $203,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:OKE opened at $79.63 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $80.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 71.35%.

ONEOK announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.