ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stake Decreased by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in ONEOK by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 15,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in ONEOK by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,756,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,344,000 after purchasing an additional 234,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OKE traded up $1.75 on Friday, hitting $79.63. 3,044,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,345. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.10. The company has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $80.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.35%.

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

